Naqvi visits Police Khidmat Markaz, orders streamlining system

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minis­ter Mohsin Naqvi visited Po­lice Khidmat Markaz at Liberty and met citizens present inside and outside the markaz and in­quired from them one by one about the driving licence ac­quiring process.

There was a rush of people for obtaining their driving licenc­es and the system was working slow. The citizens thrust a volley of complaints to the CM with re­gard to waiting for long hours in order to obtain a driving licence, said a handout issued here on Saturday.

The CM telephoned Direc­tor General PITB (Punjab Infor­mation and Technology Board) on-the-spot and directed him to streamline the system along with sending a team to the Kh­idmat Markaz on an emergen­cy basis.

Mohsin Naqvi, in order to provide relief to citizens, an­nounced that a citizen bearing a token for obtaining a driving licence will not be challaned in next three days. He assured the citizens to redress their com­plaints forthwith with regard to occurrence of delay.

The CM directed the staff members present at the Kh­idmat Markaz that no delay should occur in obtaining a driving licence, adding that the driving licence obtaining pro­cess should be completed at the earliest. Mohsin Naqvi ordered to streamline the system along with making it fast track for the citizens taking their sign test. CM asserted that no undue de­lay would be tolerated in the li­cence obtaining process.

CM LAUNCHES PLAN TO MAKE LAHORE DUST-FREE

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minis­ter Mohsin Naqvi has launched a plan to make the provincial capital a dust-free city under which 79 roads would be made dust-free for reduction in envi­ronmental pollution in Lahore.

He formally launched wash­ing programme of the roads and boulevards of the city and moni­tored washing process at the Jail Road, here on Saturday.

Mohsin Naqvi monitored the road washing process through the mechanical washers, sweep­ers and tractor sweepers and ordered not to wash roads at noon time and in the evening to ensure smooth traffic flow. He ordered to expedite enforce­ment actions against those in­volved in doing illegal dumping of debris at the edge of roads.

Lahore Waster Management Company (LWMC) CEO Babar Sahibdin gave a briefing about 79 roads washing programme. The CM was informed during the briefing that 18 mechanical washers, 12 mechanical sweep­ers and 40 tractor sweepers were taking part in the wash­ing process. The teams were working actively in three shifts to dispose of construction and demolition material along with garbage. All the points would be turned into zero waste in com­ing 48 hours.

Later, talking to the media persons, Mohsin Naqvi said that authorities were worried due to smog situation as Lahore was the most polluted city of the world, adding that schools and educational institutions could not be closed due to exami­nations. The winter vacations would commence from Dec 18, he said. “There is no possibility of any rain but we are striving at our own level,” he said and add­ed that smog level increases due to dust and traffic.

He said that LWMC would wash 79 roads to reduce dust in the city and those roads would be washed on preferential basis where there was more dust. The roads would be washed twice a week on the pattern of Saudi Arabia, he added. Dust cannot be eliminated by mere spray of water and citizens should also make their houses dust free, he said.

“We are determined to make Lahore dust free completely”. Hopefully, smog would be re­duced with the reduction of dust through washing. CM ap­prised that a team compris­es 100 workers and 04 teams have become proactive to wash the roads. The washing of roads would be done at night time so as to save people from incon­venience. The washing work would be completed from 8pm till 6’O clock in the morning.

Lahore Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner, DG PHA and of­ficials concerned were present.