Nawaz getting justice, not any favour, Maryam responds to Bilawal

GUJRAT - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz Satur­day hit back at Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) saying that she prays no one gets the same level playing field as her fa­ther Nawaz Sharif.

“If you want a lev­el playing field like Nawaz Sharif, then you should see what level playing field he has been given [over time]. Do you want this level playing field?” Maryam asked while referring to the PML-N supre­mo’s years in exile and prison.

Addressing party’s youth convention in Gu­jrat on Saturday, Mary­am said that Nawaz was given the chance to con­test in an election only once in 22 years, while he lost his wife and mother during his time in jail and abroad.

Recalling the October 21 rally PML-N organ­ised at Minar-e-Pakistan to welcome the three-time prime minister upon his return, Mary­am said that she was tearful to see the home­coming of Nawaz, about whom people said, “his politics has ended”. She said that the success of the rally showed that the people had pinned hopes for their future on Nawaz.

Regarding the PML-N’s legal and political hur­dles, Maryam said: “Nawaz’s political journey wasn’t easy”. She said that the former premier spent 11 years in exile and he is still running pillar to post in courts due to “false cases”.

“There is no prison in the country where Nawaz Sharif hadn’t been kept but when the nation had the chance to decide, they gave their decision in his favour,” she added.

Maryam said that doing injustice was easy but ending it is difficult in this country. She said that her father is getting justice at a snail’s pace but it is still being said that he is being favoured.

Criticising Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) su­preme leader Imran Khan, Maryam said that he was behind bars after telling so many lies. “The one who is paying for his deeds, [I] don’t even want to take his name. Not Nawaz Sharif but his [Imran] own deeds have taken him to the place where he is now,” the PML-N leader said.

Without naming Imran, Maryam said that Nawaz was elected prime minister thrice but no alleged heist or corruption could be proved against him but the former PTI chairman did the biggest theft after becoming the prime min­ister once.