Sunday, December 10, 2023
New gas, condensate reserves found in Sindh

Agencies
December 10, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has discovered gas and condensate at Dars West Well 02, located in Tando Allah Yar district of Sindh, which the company attributes to an aggressive exploration strategy.
Exploratory efforts at Dars West Well 02, part of the Dars West Development and Production Lease joint venture, were led by OGDCL as the operator with a 77.5% stake. Government Holdings Private Limited (GHPL) holds the remaining 22.5% interest. The well was drilled to a depth of 2,081 metres in the Lower Goru Formation, resulting in a major discovery.
Well tests revealed a production rate of 8.51 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) of gas and 360 barrels per day (bpd) of condensate.
According to an OGDCL statement, these results were obtained at wellhead flow pressure of 1,947 pounds per square inch (PSI).
OGDCL MD and CEO Ahmed Hayat Lak, while expressing satisfaction with the outcome, stated, “This discovery underscores OGDCL’s commitment to pioneering exploration in the pursuit of national energy security.
“OGDCL remains steadfast in its commitment to leveraging innovative strategies and technical expertise for the benefit of our nation.”

Agencies

