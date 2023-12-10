Pakistan committed to upholding rights of all citizens: President Alvi

ISLAMABAD-President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday has reiterated to protect the rights of all citizens irrespective of their caste, colour and creed and said that Pakistan was committed to upholding of their rights as enshrined in the Constitution of Pakistan, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and other relevant international instruments.

In a message on the occasion of International Human Rights Day, being observed on December 10, he said that Pakistan along with the international community was commemorating the Day under the theme of “Freedom, Equality and Justice for All”.

“This day reminds us of our responsibility to protect and respect the rights of all people. This day also marks the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights which serves as a common standard of human rights for all peoples and nations,” President Secretariat Press Wing in a press release quoted the president as saying.

The president said that the country’s constitution guaranteed fundamental rights, including political, social and economic rights, to the citizens and they were cognizant of their duty to protect the vulnerable and marginalized sections of our society.

“Pakistan has adopted several legal, economic and social remedies to promote and protect the rights of our people, including women, persons with disabilities and children,” he added.

President Dr Alvi said that Pakistan had provided an enabling environment and equal opportunities to all minority groups who enjoyed equal social, political and economic rights.

He also called upon the government organizations, civil society and the international community to play their role in protecting and promoting human rights.

As the international community observed International Human Rights Day, he said it was unfortunate that the people of Palestine were being deprived of their rights and had been subjected to the worst form of state terrorism and ethnic cleansing by Israel.

The Israeli Defence Forces had killed thousands of innocent people, including women, children and healthcare and aid workers, besides bombing hospitals, schools and residential areas, he added.

The president observed that the international community had failed to take action against Israel and stop it from committing a genocide of the Palestinian people.

Similarly, he said, the human rights abuses in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) also demanded the attention of the international community to hold India accountable for unleashing a reign of terror against the people of IIOJK.