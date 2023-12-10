Pakistan’s exports to Afghanistan up by 2.65pc in 4 months

ISLAMABAD-Pakistan’s export of goods and services to Afghanistan witnessed an increase of 2.65 per cent during the first four months of the current fiscal year (2023-24) as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported. The overall exports to Afghanistan were recorded at $180.686 million during July-October (2023-24) against exports of $176.019 million during July- October (2022-23), SBP data revealed.

On a year-to-year basis, the exports to Afghanistan also surged by 6.57 per cent from $48.862 million in October 2022, against the exports of $52.077 million in October 2023. Meanwhile, on a month-on-month basis, the exports to Afghanistan rose by 29.49 per cent during October 2023 as compared to the exports of $40.217 million in September 2023, the SBP data revealed. Overall Pakistan’s exports to other countries witnessed an increase of 1.13 per cent in the first four months, from $9.666 billion to $9.776 billion, the SBP data revealed. On the other hand, the imports from Afghanistan into the country during the months under review were recorded at $1.898 million against $10.151 million last year, showing a decline of 81.30 per cent in July-October (2023-24).

On a year-on-year basis, the imports for Afghanistan witnessed a decrease of 57.60 per cent from $1.991 million in October 2022, against the imports of $0.844 million in October 2023. On a month-on-month basis, the imports from Afghanistan into the country rose by 446.44 per cent during October 2023, as compared to the imports of $0.149 million during September 2023, according to the data. The overall imports into the country witnessed a decrease of 20.06 per cent, from $21.007 billion to $16.791 billion, according to the data.