Monday, December 11, 2023
Pakistan should take practical steps to stop genocide in Gaza: Mian Mateen

Our Staff Reporter
December 10, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  President of Patriotic Companions and a renowned businessman Mian Mateen has said that Pakistan’s silence on oppression against Muslims in Gaza has affected her position and prestige as a nuclear country in the Islamic world. History will not forgive us. Iran and Turkey have played their role and are playing their role in history. It is plausible that Pakistan should not be involved directly, but try to raise a liaison in the United Nations and contact Russia and China about this and the countries that voted against the ceasefire. Pakistan should make them realize that a genocide is happening in Gaza, he said. The conditions are getting worse and we are losing contact with the people of Gaza due to destruction, he added. Only the Qatari government is making efforts for a ceasefire, he said. For this purpose, the Prime Minister and Army Chief should make official visits to the United Kingdom, Canada and Germany, he said.

Our Staff Reporter

