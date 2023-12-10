PM removes Sadiq Sanjrani’s brother from top SML post

ISLAMABAD - The caretaker government has removed Raziq Sanjarani, brother of Senate Chairman Sadiq San­jrani, as Managing Director/Chief Executive Offi­cer of Saindak Metals Limited Balochistan.

The notification of Raziq Sanjarani removal was issued in pursuance of the caretaker Prime Minis­ter Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar’s approval.

“In pursuance to the approval by the Prime Min­ister of Pakistan vide Prime Minister’s Office U.O. No 3699 SPM/2023 dated 8 December, 2023 and Establishment Division’s O.M. No. 1/14/2007-E6 dated 8” December, 2023 as well was Law and Jus­tice Division’s U.O. No. Dy. No. 778/23Law-] dated 8 December, 2023, the appointment of Mr Raziq Sanjarani as MD/CEO of Saindak Metals Limited vide this Division’s Notification Nos. 3(1)/2008-SML dated 27” October, 2008 and 23” July, 2011, is hereby de-notified with immediate effect,” said a notification issued by the Power Division(Ministry of Energy) said. The Chairman, Board of Directors, Saindak Metals Limited (SML) is requested to con­vene a meeting of the Board of Directors, SML on emergent basis for further necessary action in the light of prevailing company laws and service rules of Saindak Metals Limited, said the notification.

It is worth to mention that observation was made by the Judge of Islamabad High Cour, in his written order in a writ Petition no. 2479 of 2023, Sumaira Nazir Siddiqui Vs. Ministry of Housing and Works through its secretary and others, re­garding the appointment of Raziq Sanjarani as CEO Saindak metal.

Justice Babar Sattar had observed in the or­der that “What is extremely intriguing about the picture that emerges is that Mr. Sanjrani was ap­pointed as CEO of Saindak Metals Limited at age 27, when under the rules framed for man­agement of Saindak Metals Limited, the General Managers reporting to the him as MD/CEO were required to have a minimum experience of 25 years in the relevant field,” the honorable judge observed. Earlier, official of the Petroleum Divi­sion, submitted to the court, that Razik Sanjrani was appointed as MD/CEO of the Company in the year 2008 and such appointment was objected to by the Ministry of Petroleum.