Sunday, December 10, 2023
Pneumonia threat in Pakistan

December 10, 2023
Opinions, Letters

Pneumonia poses a severe threat to children under 5 in Pakistan, attributed to germs obstructing their air sacs. It stands as a promi­nent cause of mortality in this age group, constituting 22% of the pop­ulation. The Federal Directorate of Immunization in Pakistan highlights pneumonia’s significant role in child deaths. Annually, approximately 15 million Pakistani children face re­spiratory infections, primarily driv­en by pneumococcus bacteria.

Despite the availability of a vac­cine, a staggering 92,000 children still succumb to pneumonia year­ly. Immediate parental awareness and action are crucial. Merely ad­ministering the vaccine won’t suf­fice; parents must uphold cleanli­ness in their infants’ surroundings to mitigate infection risks.

TAHIRA BALOCH,

Tejaban.

