Pneumonia threat in Pakistan

Pneumonia poses a severe threat to children under 5 in Pakistan, attributed to germs obstructing their air sacs. It stands as a prominent cause of mortality in this age group, constituting 22% of the population. The Federal Directorate of Immunization in Pakistan highlights pneumonia’s significant role in child deaths. Annually, approximately 15 million Pakistani children face respiratory infections, primarily driven by pneumococcus bacteria.
Despite the availability of a vaccine, a staggering 92,000 children still succumb to pneumonia yearly. Immediate parental awareness and action are crucial. Merely administering the vaccine won’t suffice; parents must uphold cleanliness in their infants’ surroundings to mitigate infection risks.
TAHIRA BALOCH,
Tejaban.