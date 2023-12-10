Pro Vice Chancellor, Laar Campus of Sindh University urges skill focus for students

HYDERABAD - The Pro Vice Chancellor of Sindh University Laar Campus Badin Dr Khalil ur Rehman Khoumbati has said that it has become an important debate in the world whether we should get a degree or focus on acquiring skills as now a days every country is paying more attention to the field of skill development because it is also seen that students get their degree but due to lack of skills they are unable to play a better and practical role. He expressed these views on the occasion of the inauguration of Pakistan Judicial Preparation Academy, a training institute established under People Development Foundation (PDF) to guide students in law, English and other disciplines here at Jamshoro. Dr Khalil ur Rehman emphasized that there is a need to teach the skills to the students in accordance with the market requirement in educational institutions and training centers so that they can play their full role in whatever field they are involved in and serve their communities. He highlighted the necessity for the current generation to learn Information Technology (IT) skills and stressed that acquiring IT skills has become an imperative requirement. He pointed out that it has become essential to obtain proficiency in IT as living without technological knowledge has become increasingly challenging. Hence, the importance of this field cannot be overlooked. Speaking at the event, eminent lawyer Advocate Salah ud din Panhwar said that we need to attract our young generation to religious education along with traditional education because it opens our inner eye and enabling us to use our knowledge for the betterment of people. The Pro Vice Chancellor of Sindh University Nausheroferoz Campus Prof. Naik Muhammad Shaikh, In-charge Director and Assistant Professor of Sindh University’s Institute of Law Ali Raza Leghari.