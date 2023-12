PU marks Int’l Human-Rights Day

LAHORE - The Punjab University Department of Gender Studies in collabora­tion with the Ministry of Hu­man Rights Pakistan organ­ised an awareness seminar to commemorate the Inter­national Human Rights Day at Al Raazi Hall here on Sat­urday. Chairperson, Depart­ment of Gender Studies Prof Dr Ra’ana Malik, Director, Directorate of Human Rights Pakistan Lubna Mansoor, Ir­shad Waheed from Punjab Women Protection Author­ity, Father James from Peace Centre Lahore, Ahsan Nawaz from Ministry of Human Rights, faculty members and students were also present.