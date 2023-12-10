QWP leader for free, fair elections to steer country out of crises

PESHAWAR - Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chairman, Sikandar Hayat Sherpao, stated on Saturday that holding free, fair, and transparent elections was the only way to steer the country out of the prevailing crises. Addressing a gathering at Tangi tehsil in Charsadda district, he called for providing a level playing field to all political parties. Local leader of the Pakistan People’s Party and former councilor, Liaqat Khan, along with general councilor Naeem Khan and others, announced joining the QWP on this occasion. They expressed confidence in the QWP leadership and declared their commitment to strengthen the party at the grassroots level.
Welcoming the new members to the party, Sikandar Sherpao assured that the QWP would not let them down and would meet their expectations. He emphasized that the QWP was dedicated to working for the development of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the well-being of its residents, irrespective of political affiliations. Criticizing the governance of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), he highlighted that despite ruling over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for almost a decade, the PTI left the province in dire financial straits. He accused the PTI rulers of deceiving the Pakhtuns in the name of change and failing to fulfill their promises.
Regarding the slogan of change, he described it as a tactic to seize power and asserted that the PTI leaders were now exposed as they couldn’t deliver on their promises. “The people are now more discerning. They have realized that the slogan of change was merely a political ploy to gain power,” he remarked. Sikandar Sherpao further pledged that his party would persist in striving to secure the constitutional rights of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and its people. He alleged that during its rule in both the center and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the PTI compromised on the rights of the province.
Sherpao pointed out that due to the incompetence of PTI rulers, people were grappling with soaring inflation. Despite the production of inexpensive hydel electricity and surplus natural gas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, its residents were compelled to pay inflated power and gas bills, which he labeled as unjust.