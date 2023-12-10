Rescuing Pakistan’s economy

I am writing to highlight the pressing issue of the ongoing economic crisis in Pakistan. The citizens are grappling with alarm­ing economic challenges, contrib­uting to political unrest in 2022. This crisis has led to a significant rise in prices for essentials like food, gas, and oil.

Unfortunately, the country is fac­ing severe inflation and depleting foreign reserves, posing a significant threat. The year 2022 witnessed political turmoil, an economic cri­sis, and devastating floods, com­pounding Pakistan’s challenges.

To overcome this crisis, Paki­stan needs a substantial infusion of over $9 million. The economic downturn requires external sup­port, and escalating food and fuel prices are causing immense hard­ship. The floods have further exac­erbated the economic challenges.

Addressing Pakistan’s economic woes demands diversification, hu­man capital development, and in­stitutional changes. Urgent action is needed from the authorities to alleviate this critical issue.

FOZIA HAMEED,

Kech.