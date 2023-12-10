Rescuing Pakistan’s economy

I am writing to highlight the pressing issue of the ongoing economic crisis in Pakistan. The citizens are grappling with alarming economic challenges, contributing to political unrest in 2022. This crisis has led to a significant rise in prices for essentials like food, gas, and oil.
Unfortunately, the country is facing severe inflation and depleting foreign reserves, posing a significant threat. The year 2022 witnessed political turmoil, an economic crisis, and devastating floods, compounding Pakistan’s challenges.
To overcome this crisis, Pakistan needs a substantial infusion of over $9 million. The economic downturn requires external support, and escalating food and fuel prices are causing immense hardship. The floods have further exacerbated the economic challenges.
Addressing Pakistan’s economic woes demands diversification, human capital development, and institutional changes. Urgent action is needed from the authorities to alleviate this critical issue.
FOZIA HAMEED,
Kech.