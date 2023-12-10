Robber killed in encounter, woman shot by husband in separate incidents

KARACHI-A robber was killed in exchange of fire with police. Two drug dealers held during a raid in the metropolis on Saturday.

The police on a tip-off regarding presence of robbers planning to commit robbery conducted raid in Korangi Zaman Town area. An exchange of fire took place in one robber way killed while his cohort managed to escape. During a raid in Orangi Town, the police arrested two drug dealers. The detainees were habitual criminals and have been arrested several times in various cases.

Meanwhile, a man shot injured his wife over domestic disputes in Baldia Town of the metropolis. Police arrested the accused. According to details, hearing the gunshots inside a home, the neighbours informed the police. The police reached the crime scene and found woman lying in pool of blood. The injured woman was rushed to hospital. Police arrested the accused Attique and after registering a case into the incident started an investigation. Meanwhile, a mother of two from the Ghizar district of Gilgit-Baltistan, among the 26 people injured in the Chilas bus firing incident, risked her life to keep her children and husband safe.

At least nine people were killed and more than two dozen injured when unidentified assailants opened fire on a passenger bus on Karakoram Highway en route from Ghizar to Rawalpindi last week. Twenty-eight-year-old Roshan Bibi has been shifted to Karachi for treatment as three of the six bullets she sustained are still inside her body.