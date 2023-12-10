Robbers loot expatriate, fuel pump employee

Islamabad/ rawalpindi-Robbers dressed in police uniform robbed an expatriate on GT Road, informed sources on Saturday.

The incident took place within limits of Police Station (PS) Humak, they said. Also, a gang of armed dacoits snatched Rs 1 million from an employee of a fuel station in limits of Police Station Sadiqabad. According to sources, Muhammad Ijaz, a resident of Sohawa, was travelling to home from New Islamabad International Airport. Three robbers dressed in Punjab police uniform and riding in a white coloured car stopped Ijaz for checking outside gate of Bahria Town Phase 4. The robbers having wireless sets into hands had asked the car riders to come down from car. The robbers asked Ijaz and his nephew Abid Abbasi to show up indentification documents. In the meanwhile, the robbers snatched 12000 Saudi Riyals from Ijaz besides pulling out key of his vehicle. After committing crime the robbers fled, sources said. The victim reported the incident with PS Humak. A case has been registered against the robbers while further investigation was underway. On the other hand, a gang of dacoits having guns intercepted employee of a petrol pump who was going to deposit cash in the bank and deprived him of Rs 1 million.

The robbers managed to flee from the scene. Sadiqabad police have received complaint from victim and began investigation, sources said.