Sargodha Commissioner stresses need to ensure speedy justice to people

SARGODHA - Commissioner Sargodha Division Mu­hammad Ajmal Bhatti has said the revenue officers should improve their attitude towards citizens by doing away with the past imperial system in the offices.

He was addressing a performance review meeting of revenue officers across the division in his conference room on Saturday. Deputy Commis­sioner Sargodha Captain (retd) Shoaib Ali, Deputy Commissioner Khushab Zeeshan Shabbir Rana, Deputy Com­missioner Mianwali Sajjad Ahmed Khan and Deputy Commissioner Bhak­kar Dr. Noor Muhammad Awan, ADCRs of all four districts, assistant commis­sioners and other revenue officers participated in the meeting. He repri­manded the revenue officers showing poor performance and ordered them to issue show cause notices to the de­faulters of government dues.

The commissioner emphasised the need to ensure speedy justice to the people by disposing of revenue court cases at the earliest. He further said that all the officers and revenue em­ployees should work diligently and the tax collection targets be com­pleted on time.

In the meeting, a report on the re­covery of arrears, agricultural income tax and other revenue dues includ­ing excise duty was presented by the revenue officers. In the meeting, S-Registration, Digital Girdawary, miss­ing papers, Khewat Issues, Scanning of Masaavies, digitization of villages, establishment of Rural Mahals, auc­tion of petrol pumps established on state lands was reviewed while a re­port was also presented regarding the Board of Revenue policy.

PROTEST FOR ARREST OF ‘SERIAL-KILLER’ IN SARGODHA

A protest demonstration was held for the arrest of an alleged serial kill­er in Mid Ranjha police station area, here on Saturday. Heirs of victims Noor Hayyat, Tahir, Khalid Mehm­ood and Muhammad Yar, along with other people of the same locality, staged a demonstration against the police for not arresting an alleged serial killer Ahmad Sher, who had murdered five members of a family in the limits of Mid Ranja and Kot­momin police stations on Nov 9.

They said Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi and IGP Punjab Usman Anwar had also taken notice of the incident; however, the police failed to arrest the killers despite pas­sage of over a month.

Talking to the media, the victims said they were also receiving threats from the killer and they were afraid that if the police dis not arrest the accused, he may kill them also. They said the accused was hiding in the area but the police could not arrest him. The heirs of the deceased ap­pealed to the IGP Punjab and the Pun­jab Chief Minister to order arrest of killers. The heirs said if the killer was not arrested immediately, he might take another life. A police spokesman said that the police station concerned was fully active on the special direc­tives of District Police Officer Muham­mad Faisal Kamran, and conducting raids by using modern technology to arrest the accused at the earliest.