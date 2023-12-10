Senate team plays active role at UN CoP28 Climate Change Conference

ISLAMABAD - A delegation from the Senate played an “ac­tive role” in the United Nations Climate Change Conference, CoP28, held in Dubai.

The delegation led by former climate change minister Senator Sherry Rehman and comprising Senators Seemee Ezdi and Nuzhat Sadiq made significant contributions to the event, said a state­ment issued by the Sen­ate Secretariat. During the CoP28, the Senate delegation attended var­ious sessions at the Paki­stan Pavilion, and played a key role in the official side event, “DeltasUNite: Urgent Call for Climate Action,” focusing on the UN convention on cli­mate change conserving river deltas (UNCCRD).

Senator Rehman, a panellist in the session titled ‘Climate Justice: New Narrative of Hope, Resilience, and Securi­ty,’ also took on the role of the keynote speaker in the session titled ‘Reim­agining Climate Finance and Action in South Asia: Strategies, Challenges, and Opportunities.’

Senator Ezdi assumed the role of keynote speaker in the session titled ‘Making Net Zero a Reality by 2050: A Re­alistic Framework Path­ways 2050.’

Meanwhile, Senator Sadiq served as the key­note speaker in the ses­sion titled ‘Leverag­ing South Cooperation: De-risking Climate Se­curity.’