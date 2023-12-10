Senate team plays active role at UN CoP28 Climate Change Conference

ISLAMABAD - A delegation from the Senate played an “active role” in the United Nations Climate Change Conference, CoP28, held in Dubai.
The delegation led by former climate change minister Senator Sherry Rehman and comprising Senators Seemee Ezdi and Nuzhat Sadiq made significant contributions to the event, said a statement issued by the Senate Secretariat. During the CoP28, the Senate delegation attended various sessions at the Pakistan Pavilion, and played a key role in the official side event, “DeltasUNite: Urgent Call for Climate Action,” focusing on the UN convention on climate change conserving river deltas (UNCCRD).
Senator Rehman, a panellist in the session titled ‘Climate Justice: New Narrative of Hope, Resilience, and Security,’ also took on the role of the keynote speaker in the session titled ‘Reimagining Climate Finance and Action in South Asia: Strategies, Challenges, and Opportunities.’
Senator Ezdi assumed the role of keynote speaker in the session titled ‘Making Net Zero a Reality by 2050: A Realistic Framework Pathways 2050.’
Meanwhile, Senator Sadiq served as the keynote speaker in the session titled ‘Leveraging South Cooperation: De-risking Climate Security.’