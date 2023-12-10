Sunday, December 10, 2023
Sindh, Balochistan Governors discuss inter-provincial cooperation

APP
December 10, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-Balochistan Governor Abdul Wali Kakar called on the Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori at Governor House here on Saturday. They discussed enhancing inter-provincial cooperation, exchange of delegations, and other issues of mutual interests. The Sindh Governor said that the cooperation in the fields of education, health and other sectors would benefit the people. The Balochistan Governor, on the occasion, lauded the people-friendly steps of the Sindh Governor.
IGP, DG NAB CALL ON GOVERNOR
Inspector General Police (IGP) Sindh Riffat Mukhtar and Director General of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi Javed Akbar Riaz called on Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori at Governor House here on Saturday.
They discussed effective measures for the eradication of corruption, the role of police and NAB, the importance of awareness campaigns against corruption, and other issues.

APP

