Sports Sciences training course ends 

LAHORE - The week-long training course of Punjab’s divisional coaches concluded with a closing ceremony here at National Hockey Stadium. DG Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail distributed certificates among the participating divisional coaches at the closing ceremony. Director Youth Affairs Rana Nadeem Anjum, Punjab Institute of Sports Sciences Principal Chand Parveen, Chief Instructor Hafeez Bhatti, and Instructors Shaista Qaiser, Sajid Ali and Deputy Director Atta ur Rehman were also present on this occasion.