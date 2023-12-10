Sunday, December 10, 2023
Sports Sciences training course ends 

STAFF REPORT
December 10, 2023
Sports

LAHORE - The week-long training course of Punjab’s divisional coaches concluded with a closing cere­mony here at National Hockey Stadium. DG Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail distributed certifi­cates among the participating divisional coaches at the clos­ing ceremony. Director Youth Affairs Rana Nadeem Anjum, Punjab Institute of Sports Sci­ences Principal Chand Parveen, Chief Instructor Hafeez Bhatti, and Instructors Shaista Qaiser, Sajid Ali and Deputy Direc­tor Atta ur Rehman were also present on this occasion. 

STAFF REPORT

Sports

