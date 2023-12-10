SSCI, Ejad Labs ink MoU to conduct research study

PESHAWAR - The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ejad Labs under the Future Fest program on Saturday. The MoU, aimed at jointly conducting research studies, along with providing training, workshops, and seminars to enhance the capabilities of freelancers, entrepreneurs, and IT experts, was signed by SCCI President Fuad Ishaq and Ejad Labs’ Chief Executive in Peshawar, Arzish Azam.
The agreement also focuses on promoting the skills of these professionals within the business community, as stated in a press release issued here. Former Vice President of SCCI, Abidullah Yousafzai, along with Faiz Rasool, Saddar Gul, Fazl-e-Wahid, and the Chamber’s Secretary General Sajjad Aziz, joined senior officials from Ejad Labs for the signing ceremony.
Fuad Ishaq expressed his views on the significance of the MoU during discussions with Ejad Labs’ management, regarding its pivotal role in advancing information technology within the province. He highlighted that SCCI has also forged MoUs with public and private sector universities, aimed at promoting entrepreneurship and strengthening the industry-academia relationship further.
The Chamber’s President expressed hope that both institutions, through this collaboration, would initiate joint efforts to enhance the skills of freelancers, entrepreneurs, and IT experts in alignment with modern practices, consequently fostering the growth of the IT sector within the province.
Later in the day, Fuad Ishaq, SCCI’s chief, attended the event as the chief guest at the ‘Cheezious’ food chain in Peshawar. Among others present were Ghulam Bilal Javed, a former executive member of the chamber, various other members, and high-ranking officials from the ‘Cheezious’ food chain organizers.