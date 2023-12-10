SSCI, Ejad Labs ink MoU to conduct research study

PESHAWAR - The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) signed a Memo­randum of Understand­ing (MoU) with Ejad Labs under the Future Fest program on Saturday. The MoU, aimed at joint­ly conducting research studies, along with pro­viding training, work­shops, and seminars to enhance the capabilities of freelancers, entrepre­neurs, and IT experts, was signed by SCCI Pres­ident Fuad Ishaq and Ejad Labs’ Chief Execu­tive in Peshawar, Arzish Azam.

The agreement also fo­cuses on promoting the skills of these profes­sionals within the busi­ness community, as stat­ed in a press release issued here. Former Vice President of SCCI, Abid­ullah Yousafzai, along with Faiz Rasool, Sadd­ar Gul, Fazl-e-Wahid, and the Chamber’s Secre­tary General Sajjad Aziz, joined senior officials from Ejad Labs for the signing ceremony.

Fuad Ishaq expressed his views on the signif­icance of the MoU dur­ing discussions with Ejad Labs’ management, re­garding its pivotal role in advancing information technology within the province. He highlighted that SCCI has also forged MoUs with public and private sector universi­ties, aimed at promoting entrepreneurship and strengthening the indus­try-academia relation­ship further.

The Chamber’s Pres­ident expressed hope that both institutions, through this collabora­tion, would initiate joint efforts to enhance the skills of freelancers, en­trepreneurs, and IT ex­perts in alignment with modern practices, con­sequently fostering the growth of the IT sector within the province.

Later in the day, Fuad Ishaq, SCCI’s chief, at­tended the event as the chief guest at the ‘Cheezi­ous’ food chain in Pesha­war. Among others pres­ent were Ghulam Bilal Javed, a former executive member of the chamber, various other members, and high-ranking offi­cials from the ‘Cheezious’ food chain organizers.