Tiger attack incident: ACS inspects safety arrangements at zoo

The additional CS directed officers to install a gate for open stairs. During his visit, he also directed the installation of closed-circuit TV cameras throughout the zoo, emphasizing the importance of a dedicated control room for continuous monitoring. Saqib Zafar also instructed a comprehensive security audit for the entire zoo, ensuring that deficiencies were promptly addressed.