Monday, December 11, 2023
Tiger attack incident: ACS inspects safety arrangements at zoo

Our Staff Reporter
December 10, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

MULTAN  -  In response to the recent unfor­tunate incident where a citizen lost his life in a tiger attack at Ba­hawalpur Zoo, Additional Chief Secretary (CS) of South Punjab, Captain (Rtd) Saqib Zafar, took immediate action and visited zoo to inspect safety arrangements.

The additional CS directed offi­cers to install gate of open stairs. During his visit, he also directed the installation of closed-circuit TV cameras throughout the zoo, emphasizing the importance of a dedicated control room for con­tinuous monitoring.

The additional CS directed of­ficers to install a gate for open stairs. During his visit, he also di­rected the installation of closed-circuit TV cameras throughout the zoo, emphasizing the impor­tance of a dedicated control room for continuous monitoring. Saqib Zafar also instructed a compre­hensive security audit for the entire zoo, ensuring that deficien­cies were promptly addressed.

Our Staff Reporter

