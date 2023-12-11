Tiger attack incident: ACS inspects safety arrangements at zoo

MULTAN - In response to the recent unfor­tunate incident where a citizen lost his life in a tiger attack at Ba­hawalpur Zoo, Additional Chief Secretary (CS) of South Punjab, Captain (Rtd) Saqib Zafar, took immediate action and visited zoo to inspect safety arrangements.

The additional CS directed of­ficers to install a gate for open stairs. During his visit, he also di­rected the installation of closed-circuit TV cameras throughout the zoo, emphasizing the impor­tance of a dedicated control room for continuous monitoring. Saqib Zafar also instructed a compre­hensive security audit for the entire zoo, ensuring that deficien­cies were promptly addressed.