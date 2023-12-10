TikTok Turmoil

I am writing to express my con­cerns about the escalating inci­dence of cyberbullying on the pop­ular social media platform TikTok. While it has undoubtedly brought joy and entertainment to many, it is crucial to address the negative aspects of this online sensation.

On TikTok, cyberbullying man­ifests in various forms, from nas­ty remarks and body shaming to more serious instances where us­ers create videos explicitly meant to harass and attack specific indi­viduals. A teenage girl, for instance, became the target of hurtful re­marks about her appearance, lead­ing to severe mental health effects and eventual withdrawal from the platform due to depression.

Another troubling example in­volves a group of users ganging up on a fellow TikTok creator, spread­ing false rumours and encouraging others to follow suit, significantly affecting the victim’s self-esteem and overall well-being.

Beyond harming individuals, cy­berbullying on TikTok contributes to a toxic culture that negative­ly impacts the entire community. It normalises online cruelty, leaving young users vulnerable to becom­ing both victims and perpetrators of cyberbullying. Cyberbullying can have a devastating impact on young minds, with immature individuals at higher risk of becoming victims un­able to handle the hate. Such experi­ences can harm, threaten, or harass them, affecting their personalities. If someone faces bullying at a young age, their self-identity may weak­en, increasing the risk of developing anxiety and depression, potentially leading to substance abuse.

In conclusion, we must acknowl­edge the seriousness of cyberbul­lying on TikTok and work together to create a safer platform. Combin­ing user responsibility, platform intervention, and public awareness is essential to mitigate the negative impacts of online harassment.

SARA MUHAMMAD ALI,

Lahore.