TikTok Turmoil

I am writing to express my concerns about the escalating incidence of cyberbullying on the popular social media platform TikTok. While it has undoubtedly brought joy and entertainment to many, it is crucial to address the negative aspects of this online sensation.
On TikTok, cyberbullying manifests in various forms, from nasty remarks and body shaming to more serious instances where users create videos explicitly meant to harass and attack specific individuals. A teenage girl, for instance, became the target of hurtful remarks about her appearance, leading to severe mental health effects and eventual withdrawal from the platform due to depression.
Another troubling example involves a group of users ganging up on a fellow TikTok creator, spreading false rumours and encouraging others to follow suit, significantly affecting the victim’s self-esteem and overall well-being.
Beyond harming individuals, cyberbullying on TikTok contributes to a toxic culture that negatively impacts the entire community. It normalises online cruelty, leaving young users vulnerable to becoming both victims and perpetrators of cyberbullying. Cyberbullying can have a devastating impact on young minds, with immature individuals at higher risk of becoming victims unable to handle the hate. Such experiences can harm, threaten, or harass them, affecting their personalities. If someone faces bullying at a young age, their self-identity may weaken, increasing the risk of developing anxiety and depression, potentially leading to substance abuse.
In conclusion, we must acknowledge the seriousness of cyberbullying on TikTok and work together to create a safer platform. Combining user responsibility, platform intervention, and public awareness is essential to mitigate the negative impacts of online harassment.
SARA MUHAMMAD ALI,
Lahore.