UNESCO, School Education Dept establish modern labs to empower transgenders

MULTAN - In a groundbreaking collabora­tion between the Department of School Education South Punjab and the United Nations Edu­cation, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), state-of-the-art labs have been inau­gurated in the city, marking a sig­nificant stride towards providing quality education and technical training to transgender people.

The inauguration ceremony took place at the Govt. Girls Compre­hensive Higher Secondary School, the first transgender school in the city. Secretary of School Educa­tion, South Punjab, Dr Obaidullah Khokhar, stressed the critical need for transgender education and ap­plauded the practical steps taken to impart skills. The modern facilities in these labs, established under the UNESCO-supported project, will offer training in various fields such as computer skills, cooking, beau­tification, sewing, and embroidery. A memorandum of understanding was signed between UNESCO and the Department of School Educa­tion, South Punjab, in May this year, setting the stage for the creation of these state-of-the-art labs. Youssef Fillali Mikanessi, Country Director of UNESCO in Pakistan, highlighted that these labs would not only pro­vide education but also essential skills to transgender people, en­suring their holistic development. He pledged UNESCO’s continued cooperation with the Department of School Education to enhance ed­ucation accessibility in South Pun­jab. At the opening ceremony, Addi­tional Secretary Khawaja Mazharul Haque and other officials, including Trans Education Consultant Ali­sha Shirazi, were present. The fo­cal person of the Trans Education Project, Hina Chaudhry, shared insights into the successful “Accel­erated Learning Program,” where transgender students receive formal education and progress through classes based on their age. Chaudhry also revealed that, with­in two years of its establishment, transgender school students have excelled in matriculation and inter­mediate examinations, showcasing their academic merit.