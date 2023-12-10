Unhealthy lifestyle, food consumption causing heart, other ailments in people

HYDERABAD-Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University, Tandojam, Dr Fateh Marri said the social atmosphere, consumption of junk food and lack of attention to healthcare have given rise to high blood pressure, heart diseases, mental health issues and diabetes. At a lecture program titled ‘Protect the heart from the heart’ at the varsity here on Saturday, he added that such types of health conditions also rapidly surfaced among the youth. The program was arranged in collaboration with the Public Relations Section of SAU and Inner Wheel Club Indus District Hyderabad. “Our lives have become remote-controlled while our lifestyles have changed and we have become careless about our health, which is why our hospitals are full of sick people,” he noted with concern. Dr Shaukat Ali Memon, a senior cardiologist, said 90 per cent of the people in the country did not know the cause of their high blood pressure while an identical percentage of the people suffered from vitamin D deficiency due to irregular lifestyle. He regretted that most people did not exercise regularly to burn their calories in addition to their habit of excessive consumption of fast food.