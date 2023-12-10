Weather to remain cold, dry in most parts of KP

PESHAWAR - The weather will be cold and dry in most of the districts of the prov­ince, while the fore­cast will remain partly cloudy in the upper dis­tricts, an official of the Meteorological Depart­ment said here Satur­day.

There is a possibili­ty of fog in Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi and Dera Ismail Khan in the morning and night hours, the Met Office Official said.

The current tempera­ture in Peshawar is 4 de­grees Celsius recorded while there is a possi­bility of rainfall of more than 12 degrees Celsi­us with a humidity ratio in the air of 19 percent recorded, the official of the Meteorological De­partment said.

The weather in the last 24 hours has been cold and dry in most parts of the country as well, he informed, add­ing, Minimum temper­ature recorded in Kal­am -4, Gilgit -3, Quetta and Srinagar recorded -2 degrees Celsius.