Sunday, December 10, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Women to get designated spaces for prayers in Sindh mosques

Agencies
December 10, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-In a landmark decision, the Sindh government has announced that women will now get designated spaces for offering prayers in mosques.
The decision, aimed at fostering inclusive environment for female worshippers, was taken in a meeting led by Sindh Minister for Law and Auqaf, Umar Soomro. The meeting primarily focused on the registration of mosques and madrassahs across the province.
During the meeting, a detailed briefing was given on the new policy of allocating designated spaces within mosques for women to offer prayers.
The minister ordered that the Auqaf Religious Affairs Zakat & Ushr Department must demarcate women-only sections at 77 mosques under its jurisdiction. He highlighted the importance of this decision in promoting gender equality and inclusivity in religious spaces.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1702097451.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023