Yasin Malik being poisoned in Indian jail: Mushaal

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Human Rights Mushaal Hussein Mullick ex­pressed concern about her husband Yasin Malik being poisoned in an Indian jail, re­sulting in half of his body be­ing paralysed. Mullick, while talking to a private news chan­nel, highlighted the escalating oppression of Kashmiris since August 15, 2019, and shared the challenges faced by Yasin Malik’s lawyer in meeting him. She also mentioned her efforts to address gender discrimi­nation through a digital app for women’s issues. Addition­ally, she emphasised the hu­man rights violations in Gaza and advocated for awareness in OIC meetings