Tuesday, December 10, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

15 terrorists killed in Zhob operation, soldier embraces martyrdom

15 terrorists killed in Zhob operation, soldier embraces martyrdom
Web Desk
6:11 PM | December 10, 2024
National

Security forces killed 15 terrorists during an intelligence-based operation in the Sambaza area of Zhob district, the military’s media wing, ISPR, reported on Tuesday.

Troops effectively engaged the terrorists' position, neutralizing 15 militants and recovering a significant cache of weapons, ammunition, and explosives.

Amid the intense exchange of fire, Sepoy Arifur Rehman, a resident of Mansehra, displayed extraordinary bravery and sacrificed his life in the line of duty, embracing martyrdom.

A sanitization operation is ongoing to clear the area of any remaining threats.

"Security forces of Pakistan, united with the nation, remain resolute in their mission to eliminate terrorism, with the sacrifices of our courageous soldiers further strengthening this resolve," stated the ISPR.

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1733808102.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024