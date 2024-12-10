15 terrorists killed in Zhob operation, soldier embraces martyrdom

Security forces killed 15 terrorists during an intelligence-based operation in the Sambaza area of Zhob district, the military’s media wing, ISPR, reported on Tuesday.

Troops effectively engaged the terrorists' position, neutralizing 15 militants and recovering a significant cache of weapons, ammunition, and explosives.

Amid the intense exchange of fire, Sepoy Arifur Rehman, a resident of Mansehra, displayed extraordinary bravery and sacrificed his life in the line of duty, embracing martyrdom.

A sanitization operation is ongoing to clear the area of any remaining threats.

"Security forces of Pakistan, united with the nation, remain resolute in their mission to eliminate terrorism, with the sacrifices of our courageous soldiers further strengthening this resolve," stated the ISPR.