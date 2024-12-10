Amsterdam Mayhem

On 27 September 2024, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the UN General Assembly, advocating for a broader “Abrahamic alliance” involving the US, Israel, and Saudi Arabia. His proposal, coming on the heels of immense bloodshed in Gaza, seems jarring and insincere. Such an alliance, if realised, appears designed to counter Iran and China’s influence in the Middle East, rather than foster genuine interfaith harmony.

Netanyahu conveniently overlooks the troubling realities in his own backyard. In Jerusalem, Jewish worshippers have been reported spitting on Christian visitors to holy sites. The derogatory term “Gentiles,” used to describe non-Jews, persists. Most glaringly, Netanyahu’s government has overseen the economic blockade and atrocities in Gaza, with Israel being condemned 174 times in the last decade for human rights violations by the United Nations.

The Gaza conflict has further strained interfaith relations globally. Riots between Muslims and Jews in cities like Amsterdam reflect the escalating tension. In one instance, clashes broke out after an Israeli football fan forcibly removed a Palestinian flag. The crisis also led to the resignation of Dutch Deputy Minister Nora Achahbar, who protested against racist remarks by her colleagues. Muslims in many Western nations now face increased scrutiny, allegations of anti-Semitism, and threats of deportation.

The war in Gaza must end to prevent further polarisation within multicultural societies worldwide. While Muslims have every right to protest against injustice, it is crucial that their actions remain within the bounds of the law.

FARRUKH SHAHAB,

Lahore.