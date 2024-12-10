Army clinch Quaid-e-Azam National Weightlifting Championship trophy

LAHORE - Pakistan Army clinched the Quaid-e-Azam National Weightlifting Championship 2024 trophy as the three-day event concluded at the Pakistan Sports Board Coaching Center. At the conclusion of the championship on the third day, Pakistan Army secured first place with 78 points. Pakistan WAPDA followed closely with 71 points, while Punjab claimed third place with 36 points. Azad Kashmir delivered an impressive performance to finish fourth. The event was graced by notable figures, including Col (R) Asif Dar, President of Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation Sheikh Farooq, and Barrister Ibtisam, CEO of Oxygen Gym. They not only appreciated the athletes’ performances but also participated in the award distribution ceremony. The closing ceremony saw the winning athletes awarded shields, trophies, and medals, sparking a wave of joy among them. The guests were warmly welcomed with floral garlands and heartfelt reception.