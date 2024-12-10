Tuesday, December 10, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Chargé d’Affaires Baker highlights US-Pak economic partnership

Chargé d’Affaires Baker highlights US-Pak economic partnership
Our Staff Reporter
December 10, 2024
Newspaper, Business

ISLAMABAD  -  US Chargé d’Affaires Natalie A Baker yesterday emphasised the importance of US Pakistan economic ties and the role of private sector collaboration in fostering growth and resilience in both nations.

Speaking at the Fifth Pakistan-America Business Forum Summit, Baker underscored the significance of the United States as Pakistan’s largest export market, accounting for 16 percent of its total exports.

Over the last decade, she said that US Pakistan trade has grown substantially, driven by strong partnerships and American investments that have contributed to job creation and community development.

Organised by the Pak America Business Forum and the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the summit brought together leaders, entrepreneurs and investors to explore opportunities to deepen bilateral trade and investment.

SC rejects govt plea to let military courts announce verdicts on trials of civilians

“Over 80 US firms in Pakistan directly employ 120,000 people and indirectly support over a million livelihoods,” Baker said, highlighting the values of transparency, innovation and responsible corporate citizenship that these businesses bring.

She also acknowledged Pakistan’s potential, particularly its dynamic young population and emerging opportunities in technology, trade, climate resilience and security. “We believe that unlocking the potential of the private sector is pivotal to Pakistan’s growth and we are committed to supporting this transformation,” Baker said.

Key initiatives like USAID’s Pakistan Investment Promotion Activity were spotlighted, which have facilitated foreign direct investment and bolstered bilateral trade by millions. Baker also encouraged Pakistani businesses to engage with programmes like SelectUSA, which promote investment in the United States. Concluding his remarks, Baker urged the Pakistani diaspora and local business leaders to take advantage of the opportunities presented by these initiatives to strengthen the US Pakistan partnership.

PM orders crackdown against elements spreading chaos

“This summit is a testament to our shared commitment to a brighter, more prosperous future for both our countries,” Baker noted. The summit served as a platform for fostering new collaborations and reaffirming the critical role of economic diplomacy in the bilateral relationship.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1733721468.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024