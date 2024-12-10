CJP moves to better lower courts across country

ISLAMABAD - As part of his commitment to enhancing service delivery and ensuring access to justice, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Yahya Afridi has outlined a policy approach to visit the farthest districts of each province personally. This initiative is aimed to assess the facilities and challenges faced in dispensing justice at remote locations of the country.

In line with this vision, Justice Yahya Afridi Monday made his first formal official visit to the farthest district of Balochistan (Gwadar). The District and Session Judges of the remote districts, including Turbat, Panjgur, Washuk, Musakhel, Chagai, Harnai, Awaran, Barkhan, Kharan, and Zhob, joined the Chief Justice. During the meeting, the Chief Justice of Pakistan assured the judicial officers that he would ensure that they are given good environment where they can work smoothly and safely. He further underscored the importance of upholding the dignity of judicial officers, whether presiding over a civil court or a superior court and maintaining the majesty and integrity of the judiciary across the nation. Acknowledging the unwavering dedication of judicial officers serving in remote and underprivileged areas of the country, the Chief Justice commended their exemplary efforts. He encouraged them to further strengthen their resolve and prioritize adjudication of cases to ensure justice is delivered efficiently and effectively to litigants.

The Chief Justice reiterated the need for a focused approach toward farthest districts, emphasizing that these areas require more attention. He asked them to share insights and identify specific resources gap which is hampering dispensation of justice so that it can be addressed. He requested the respective High Courts to ensure that the best judicial officers are posted to such districts with a minimum term and that these officers are well looked after. He proposed that foreign training and other opportunities should be given to such judicial officers on priority by the Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan (LJPC). He further recommended that an e-campus facility be provided to district judicial officers wherever possible, to enhance their access to continuous learning and development.

He emphasized the development of a system where posting in the furthest districts would be considered a privilege, aiming to encourage the judiciary to embrace such assignments enthusiastically. The Chief Justice clarified that these measures are not intended to undermine the support already provided by the provincial government and high courts but rather to supplement it.

He further directed the Secretary of the Law and Justice Commission to personally visit such districts to evaluate the existing facilities and identify gaps requiring immediate attention.

This visit signifies a pivotal shift towards a people centric approach, meant to courts working condition and creating ease for litigants. The superior judiciary reaffirms its resolve to support judicial officers and ensure justice is not hindered by geographic or systemic barriers.