Climate Change Hits Children the Hardest

As the environment deteriorates, children—our most vulnerable population—are bearing the brunt of climate change. One alarming consequence is the rise in respiratory issues among children, caused by worsening air quality due to pollution and rising temperatures. Conditions like asthma and bronchitis are becoming increasingly common, as children’s developing lungs make them more susceptible.

Climate change also threatens food security. Disrupted agricultural productivity leads to malnutrition, stunting growth and impairing cognitive development. Additionally, extreme weather events and flooding have increased waterborne diseases like cholera, which disproportionately affect children in regions with inadequate healthcare and clean water access.

Children are at greater risk of heat stress due to rising temperatures, while natural disasters displace families, disrupting education and healthcare. The trauma of losing one’s home and stability can have long-lasting effects on mental health, with many children experiencing anxiety, depression, or PTSD.

Educational disruptions caused by extreme weather further exacerbate these challenges, depriving children of vital learning opportunities. This cascade of issues has devastating implications for their future.

As a society, we must act decisively to mitigate climate change and protect our children. They deserve clean air, nutritious food, and a stable environment to grow and thrive.

TANIA SHAHJAHAN,

Sindh.