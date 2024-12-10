CM invites Italy to support Sindh’s infrastructure, industries

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah met with an Italian delegation led by senior adviser to defence minister Francesco Maria Talò, along with Ambassador Marilina Armellin and other key diplomats, to discuss strengthening ties in trade, education, culture and other areas. This meeting represents a significant step towards enhancing collaboration between Italy and Pakistan, particularly in Sindh. It emphasised a shared commitment to fostering partnerships across various sectors, opening the door to promising opportunities.

During the discussion with the delegation, Shah highlighted the need to invite Italian experts to support infrastructure development, promote the growth of local industries through international cooperation, and encourage Sindhi students to excel at prestigious institutions in Italy

This vision is attainable, as the conversations during the meeting revealed exciting possibilities for advancement. The meeting stressed that collaboration between Sindhi and Italian industries, especially in textiles, leather and agriculture, can unlock new avenues for economic growth. Italy’s advanced skills in security, counterterrorism and disaster management were also discussed. “There’s significant potential for training Sindh’s law enforcement agencies and enhancing urban disaster response capabilities,” said the CM.

The meeting generated optimism about Italian investments in Sindh’s infrastructure, renewable energy projects and transportation systems. “Italy’s support for small and medium enterprises can significantly boost Sindh’s economy,” Shah pointed out. He mentioned that eligible students from Sindh can receive scholarships to study in Italy and participate in collaborative vocational training programmes in fields such as fashion, design and engineering. He said Italy’s world-class expertise in cultural preservation can revitalise Sindh’s historical sites, and discussed organising joint festivals and cultural programmes to enhance mutual understanding and celebrate the rich heritage of both regions. The meeting also discussed Italy’s support in addressing climate challenges, such as urban flooding and promoting sustainable agriculture, offering valuable assistance in dealing with the pressing issues faced by Sindh.