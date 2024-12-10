CM vows to transform Punjab’s healthcare, transport systems

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has reaffirmed her commitment to transforming Punjab’s healthcare and transport systems during a series of high-level engagements in Beijing, China. During her visit to Hygea Medical Technology Co., CM Maryam Nawaz met with its President, Dr. Liu Fuliang, who provided insights into advanced medical technologies, including China’s insurance systems and global healthcare models, said a handout issued here on Monday. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed to facilitate collaboration on healthcare innovations. CM Maryam highlighted Punjab’s Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital project, emphasizing the government’s determination to equip the facility with cutting-edge technology through Chinese expertise. “We are committed to providing world-class treatment facilities to the people of Punjab,” she remarked. Hygea officials assured their full support for this initiative. At Beijing Shijitan Hospital, CM Maryam Nawaz received a detailed briefing from Communist Party Secretary Zhuo Diaozhen on modern treatment methods, research, and patient care systems. Touring various hospital departments, she expressed interest in establishing telemedicine links between Shijitan Hospital and medical institutions in Punjab. “Collaboration with Shijitan Hospital will be instrumental in enhancing Punjab’s healthcare system,” she noted. The CM also visited the Beijing Municipal Commission of Transport, where she discussed sustainable transportation initiatives with Deputy Director General Shang Wangyu. She explored Beijing’s state-of-the-art central transport control room and commended its eco-friendly and smart transport infrastructure. CM Maryam Nawaz expressed her ambition to replicate this model in Punjab. “We aim to expand the metro train network across Punjab and adopt modern solutions to improve urban mobility,” she stated. Reflecting on existing projects, she added, “The Orange Line Metro Train and Bus services in Lahore are living symbols of Pak-China friendship. China’s support for transport systems in Lahore, Multan, Islamabad, and Rawalpindi is invaluable, she added. Meanwhile, The first day of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s visit to Beijing was filled with a busy schedule, focused on significant initiatives to promote agriculture and support farmers.

One of the key highlights was a historic move aimed at advancing agricultural technology in Punjab, said a handout issued here on Monday. A major milestone was reached when an MoU (memorandum of understanding) was signed between the Punjab Agriculture Department and AI Force Tech. Under this agreement, a Chinese company will establish a manufacturing plant for robotic agricultural machinery in Punjab. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif was present during the signing ceremony.

During her visit, CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif met with Dr. Han, founder of AI Force Tech, and the company’s CEO. She shared insights on modern agricultural reforms in Punjab and expressed her commitment to introducing advanced robotic machinery and tools in the agricultural sector. CM Maryam Nawaz personally inspected the latest agricultural equipment with robotic technology. She emphasized that introducing such technology to Punjab would lead to the prosperity of farmers and enhance agricultural productivity.

The CM reiterated her vision to modernize Punjab’s agriculture by introducing robotic machinery and tools, ensuring that the province’s farmers benefit from the latest technology to enhance their productivity and livelihoods.

In response to the MoU, AI Force Tech has agreed to set up the manufacturing plant in Punjab. Additionally, a delegation from the company will visit Punjab soon, following an invitation from the Chief Minister.