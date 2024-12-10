COAS lauds Pak Army team for securing Gold in prestigious Cambrian Patrol Exercise

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir congratulated the Pakistan Army team for winning the prestigious Gold Medal in the “Exercise Cambrian Patrol,” held in the United Kingdom.

During a meeting with the team, Gen Munir praised their exceptional skill and resilience, noting that this marks the sixth time the Pakistan Army has achieved this remarkable distinction.

He commended their efforts in upholding Pakistan’s honor on an international stage.

The Cambrian Patrol, widely regarded as one of the most challenging military exercises globally, saw participation from 143 teams.

Conducted in the rugged mountainous terrain of mid-Wales, the exercise tests physical endurance, tactical expertise, and mental strength under demanding operational scenarios.

The exercise emphasizes core military values such as teamwork, leadership, self-discipline, courage, and determination, serving as a global benchmark for military excellence.