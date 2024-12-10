Tuesday, December 10, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Cold weather forecast for Lahore

Staff Reporter
December 10, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  Cold wave persisted in the city on Monday, while the MET office has forecast similar conditions for the next 24 hours.

According to MET officials, continental air was influencing most parts of the country. They predicted predominantly cold and dry weather across the country, with very cold conditions expected in hilly regions during the night and early morning. Patchy frost was likely in the plains of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Upper Punjab during the morning, while shallow fog could appear in parts of South Punjab and Upper Sindh during the night and early hours.

Rainfall was reported in Okara, Sargodha, and DI Khan.

The lowest temperature on Monday was recorded in Leh at -13°C, while Lahore experienced a minimum temperature of 7°C and a maximum of 20.5°C.

The city’s air quality index (AQI) remained unhealthy at 175, with PM2.5 levels measuring 20.7 times higher than the World Health Organization’s annual guideline for PM2.5 concentration.

New Gwadar Int’l Airport, epitome of innovative craftsmanship, reveals report

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1733808102.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024