Commissioner Karachi Festival kicks off today

LAHORE - The Commissioner Karachi Festival is set to commence today with Provincial Minister Shahina Shaikh gracing the opening ceremony as the chief guest at Government Girls Degree College, Lines Area, Karachi. In preparation for the event, a meeting was chaired by Assistant Commissioner Ferozabad Bilal Alvi at the venue. Participants included Principal of Girls Degree College Prof Zahida Parveen, KE Deputy GM Amir Khan, SSWMB’s Agha Hassan Raza, and Karachi Commissioner Sports Director Ghulam Muhammad Khan. K-Electric extended their support by ensuring uninterrupted power supply during the opening ceremony.