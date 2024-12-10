Consumers criticize K-Electric over high costs and surcharges at NEPRA hearing

During a NEPRA hearing on K-Electric's right-of-claims, consumers voiced strong grievances over rising electricity costs, which have severely impacted Karachi's residents and businesses.

Participants highlighted that unaffordable power rates have forced the closure of hundreds of factories, with many others at risk. “Operating businesses in Karachi has become unsustainable,” one consumer stated.

Concerns were raised about surcharges imposed to reduce circular debt, with attendees rejecting any additional financial burdens. “We oppose further charges under the guise of right-of-claims,” another consumer declared, warning of potential law-and-order issues.

Questions were also raised about the privatization of K-Electric, with critics arguing it has failed to deliver affordable energy despite benefiting from tariff differential subsidies. “What has privatization achieved if K-Electric continues producing expensive electricity?” one participant questioned.