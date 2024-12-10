Tuesday, December 10, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Consumers criticize K-Electric over high costs and surcharges at NEPRA hearing

Consumers criticize K-Electric over high costs and surcharges at NEPRA hearing
Web Desk
7:40 PM | December 10, 2024
Regional, Karachi

During a NEPRA hearing on K-Electric's right-of-claims, consumers voiced strong grievances over rising electricity costs, which have severely impacted Karachi's residents and businesses.

Participants highlighted that unaffordable power rates have forced the closure of hundreds of factories, with many others at risk. “Operating businesses in Karachi has become unsustainable,” one consumer stated.

Concerns were raised about surcharges imposed to reduce circular debt, with attendees rejecting any additional financial burdens. “We oppose further charges under the guise of right-of-claims,” another consumer declared, warning of potential law-and-order issues.

Questions were also raised about the privatization of K-Electric, with critics arguing it has failed to deliver affordable energy despite benefiting from tariff differential subsidies. “What has privatization achieved if K-Electric continues producing expensive electricity?” one participant questioned.

Khawaja Asif Slams PTI for Exploiting Pashtun Card and Internal Divisions

Tags:

Web Desk

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1733808102.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024