Tuesday, December 10, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Court suspends Bushra’s non-bailable warrants

Court suspends Bushra’s non-bailable warrants
December 10, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi, National

RAWALPINDI  -  An accountability court here on Monday suspended non-bailable arrest warrants for Bushra Bibi, the wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan in the high-profile £190 million graft case. The Accountability Court Judge Nasir Javed Rana had issued the arrest warrants on December 6 when Bushra did not appear in the court to attend the proceedings. On Monday, the court suspended the warrants after she appeared to attend the proceedings.

Bushra and her husband Imran Khan recorded their statements under section 342 of Criminal Procedure Code of Pakistan (CrPC). They submitted their responses to the questionnaires issued by the court. The next hearing of the case will be held on December 12. On November 6, the court had issued a detailed questionnaire under Section 342 of CrPC. The questionnaire contained 79 specific questions regarding allegations and financial details in the 190 million pounds case.

SC rejects govt plea to let military courts announce verdicts on trials of civilians

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1733721468.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024