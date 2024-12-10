Court suspends Bushra’s non-bailable warrants

RAWALPINDI - An accountability court here on Monday suspended non-bailable arrest warrants for Bushra Bibi, the wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan in the high-profile £190 million graft case. The Accountability Court Judge Nasir Javed Rana had issued the arrest warrants on December 6 when Bushra did not appear in the court to attend the proceedings. On Monday, the court suspended the warrants after she appeared to attend the proceedings.

Bushra and her husband Imran Khan recorded their statements under section 342 of Criminal Procedure Code of Pakistan (CrPC). They submitted their responses to the questionnaires issued by the court. The next hearing of the case will be held on December 12. On November 6, the court had issued a detailed questionnaire under Section 342 of CrPC. The questionnaire contained 79 specific questions regarding allegations and financial details in the 190 million pounds case.