CUST convocation to honour 1269 graduates

ISLAMABAD - The Convocation for graduates of the Capital University of Science and Technology (CUST) is scheduled to be held on Saturday, December 14, 2024, at the Convention Centre Islamabad. Degrees will be awarded to 1,269 graduates, including those from BBA, MBA, BS, MS, and PhD programs in disciplines such as Management Sciences, Electrical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Computer Engineering, Engineering Management, Project Management, Computer Science, Software Engineering, Bioinformatics, Biosciences, Biotechnology, Microbiology, and Doctor in Pharmacy (PharmD).

Graduates with outstanding performance will receive Academic Excellence Medals.

Additionally, the ‘Jinnah Gold Medal’ will be awarded to the overall best graduate of the convocation for distinguished performance.