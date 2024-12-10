Dangerous Sweatshops

An expansive study conducted by the International Labour Organization (ILO) examining garment manufacturing hubs in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Vietnam has raised significant concerns about the rising exposure of workers to extreme heat and wet-bulb conditions. These hazardous conditions are particularly prevalent in cities like Karachi, Dhaka, Hanoi, and Ho Chi Minh City, where a combination of high heat and humidity creates an environment that endangers workers’ health. Prolonged exposure to such conditions can result in heat stroke, exhaustion, and other debilitating health effects.

The ILO has called on multinational corporations, such as Nike, EYS, and VF Group, to take responsibility for ethical sourcing practices. It urges them to include specific protocols in their contracts to protect workers from heat-related health risks by ensuring adequate breaks, safety measures, and amenities. While such corporations are often subject to international sustainability standards and audits, the reality is that a significant portion of garment factories operates outside their purview. These so-called sweatshops continue to function with little to no oversight, leaving workers vulnerable.

Relying solely on multinational corporations to enforce ethical practices is insufficient. National governments, including Pakistan’s, must take the findings of this study seriously and act decisively. Establishing task forces and enacting legislation to regulate factory conditions and ensure worker safety is essential. Countries like Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Vietnam attract garment manufacturing because of their cheap labour, a factor often maintained by neglecting infrastructure quality and minimising worker welfare.

This built-in incentive to cut costs at the expense of worker safety must be addressed. Local governments must lead the charge in ensuring that factory environments are not only productive but also humane and sustainable. Combating these exploitative practices requires a comprehensive and enforceable regulatory framework that prioritises the health and dignity of workers over profit margins.