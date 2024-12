WAH CANTT - A teenage delivery boy was killed when a speeding dumper ran over him on GT Road near Chachi Mohallah, within the jurisdiction of Wah Saddar Police Station.

The police reported that the dumper, being driven recklessly, struck 17-year-old Bilal Sultan, causing severe injuries that tore his body apart. The driver fled the scene after the incident.

A case has been registered by the police, and an investigation into the matter is ongoing.