Education framework vital for AI-driven future, says minister

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, on Monday stressed the urgency of implementing the National Education Development Framework 2024, calling it a vital necessity. He warned that if the younger generation is not adequately prepared, artificial intelligence could make a billion people irrelevant.

At the framework’s launch, which was developed by the Federal Ministry of Education in collaboration with provincial education departments, Dr Siddiqui highlighted Pakistan’s indecision over the medium of instruction, urging prioritization of education in fields like artificial intelligence, engineering, mathematics, and IT. He remarked that avoiding reality would not lead to meaningful progress.

Dr Siddiqui also lamented the lack of execution despite several educational policies and frameworks since 1951. He emphasized the importance of addressing challenges like the 26 million children out of school, teacher shortages, and population growth. He noted the achievements of neighboring countries, China and India, in lifting millions out of poverty and criticized the entrenched feudal system as a major obstacle to progress.

Federal Secretary of Education Mr. Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani explained that the framework identifies critical issues in school education, non-formal education, adult literacy, and technical training. He highlighted Pakistan’s poor educational ranking, low literacy rates, and significant gaps in foundational skills, higher education access, and alignment with market needs.

The event included presentations from various officials, including Dr Mohammad Shahid Soroya, who highlighted the framework, and provincial representatives like Minister Rahila Durrani and Special Secretaries for Education from Punjab and Sindh. They emphasized the need for collaborative efforts to address the educational challenges across the country and align with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).