End of an era as ‘proud’ Taylor Swift finishes tour

VANCOUVER - Taylor Swift thanked her fans for making the Eras Tour “the most exciting, powerful, electrifying, intense, most challenging” experience of her life, as she played the closing show in Vancouver on Sunday night. Prior to playing All Too Well, Swift told the audience in Canada that she had been “touring since I was 15 years old”, but the experiences of the past 21 months had been “completely unrecognisable” from anything she’d ever done before. “I never thought that writing one line about friendship bracelets would have you guys all making friendship bracelets, making friends and bringing joy to each other. “That is the lasting legacy of this tour,” she added. “I couldn’t be more proud of you.” The lyric about friendship bracelets, from the song You’re On Your Own Kid, spawned a cottage industry of hand-crafted accessories, which were swapped and traded by the millions of fans who attended the tour - including, at one London show, Sir Paul McCartney. Swift said the community her fans had created would always be “what I think about when I think about this tour”. They responded by serenading Swift with a chorus of Happy Birthday - ahead of her turning 35 next Friday. “You guys even sang a happy early birthday to Taylor?” noted the tour’s official social media account. “We love you so much!” The Eras Tour kicked off in Arizona in March 2023 with an epic, 44-song setlist that lasted more than three hours.The appetite for tickets was so great that Ticketmaster’s systems broke down, prompting a hearing into the company in the US Senate. Despite that, more than 10.1 million tickets were sold for the tour’s 149 shows, spanning five continents, over almost two years. Last December, it became the first tour in history to surpass $1bn (£786m) in ticket sales. At its conclusion, that figure totalled $2,077,618,725 (£1.63 billion), said Taylor Swift Touring, the star’s production company. Merchandise has also proven to be a lucrative source of revenue, with estimates that it has brought in an extra $400m (£314m). The final stop was watched by more than 60,000 fans in Vancouver’s BC Place stadium. One fan-hosted live-stream from the venue was followed by another 389,000 people on YouTube. Swift was in a nostalgic mood throughout, calling the show “one last grand adventure” with her fans. As she played Cardigan, from her pandemic-era album Folklore, the reality of the situation started to sink in. “It’s just crazy to think I’m going to sing the last song I ever sing in the Folklore cabin,” she said. “That’s wild. Oh my God!” And she paid tribute to her band, dancers and crew, “who all left their families” behind and “performed when they were sick [or] anything was going on in their lives” to keep the show on the road.