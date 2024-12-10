Tuesday, December 10, 2024
EU urges ‘orderly, peaceful and inclusive transition’ in Syria

December 10, 2024
BRUSSELS  -  The European Union called Monday for a peaceful political transition in war-torn Syria after the ouster of Bashar al-Assad by the rebels.

“Now more than ever, it is imperative that all stakeholders engage in an inclusive, Syrian-led and Syrian-owned dialogue on all key issues to ensure an orderly, peaceful and inclusive transition,” the 27-nation bloc said in a statement.  

The EU said it was “critical to preserve the territorial integrity of Syria and to respect its independence, its sovereignty, as well as state institutions, and to reject all forms of extremism”.

“We urge all actors to avoid any further violence, to ensure the protection of civilians, and to uphold international law, including international humanitarian law,” the statement said.

