Fazl accuses govt of splitting religious scholars

CHARSADDA - JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has accused the government of creating division among religious scholars after the latter called for keeping religious seminaries issue separate from politics.

“A conspiracy is being hatched to create division among the clerics. Why are scholars being pit against each other,” Fazl questioned while addressing a press conference here yesterday.

The JUI-F remarks came soon after the conclusion of the Conference on Madrassa Registration and Reforms, wherein a resolution urging the government to maintain the existing system of religious schools was approved.

Fazl said that his party doesn’t want confrontation with the State, but it wants registration of seminaries. “They wanted to give us a new system in 2019, but it was just an agreement,” he said.

Following the agreement, the Directorate General of Religious Education (DGRE) was established under the executive order.

The JUI-F chief said there had been an agreement on the madrassas registration bill before the passage of the 26th Constitutional Amendment, and a draft was prepared.

“All relevant stakeholders, including the agencies, had agreed on the bill, which was later passed by the National Assembly and the Senate,” he said, asking why the amendment bill was returned by President Asif Zardari.

He further said that every seminary was free to register itself anywhere, then why they were being brought under the control of the directorate. “They [the government] were associating the seminaries with an act or agreement,” he said, adding: “We are affiliating the madrassas with law.”

In current circumstances, he said, they were not willing to accept any proposal tabled by the government.

Fazl asked the government to focus on the country’s security situation amid rising terror attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. “Focus on the country, we are here to save madrassas,” he added.