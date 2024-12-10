Federal Minister Tarar vows action against anarchy, online harassment

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Atta Tarar, announced decisive measures against those inciting unrest in Pakistan during a press conference on Tuesday following a cabinet meeting.

Criticizing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Tarar noted that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, led by the PTI, had also dismissed the civil disobedience call by party founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Addressing the issue of online harassment of journalists, Tarar pledged strict action against individuals targeting journalists and their families, ensuring they are brought to justice.

He further alleged that the PTI had called for boycotting army-linked products but failed to advocate for a boycott of Israeli goods. He also criticized the party for not participating in the All Parties Conference (APC) on the Palestine issue.

Highlighting PTI's alleged attempts to tarnish the image of national martyrs, Tarar accused the party of undermining Pakistan’s sovereignty to invite foreign interference. He added that the government was implementing a track-and-trace system to identify anti-Pakistan elements.

Regarding the ongoing disagreement between religious scholars and the government on the registration of religious seminaries, Tarar emphasized that the government would collaborate with prominent Islamic scholars to introduce meaningful reforms.