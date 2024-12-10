Tuesday, December 10, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Federal Minister Tarar vows action against anarchy, online harassment

Federal Minister Tarar vows action against anarchy, online harassment
Web Desk
3:46 PM | December 10, 2024
National

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Atta Tarar, announced decisive measures against those inciting unrest in Pakistan during a press conference on Tuesday following a cabinet meeting.

Criticizing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Tarar noted that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, led by the PTI, had also dismissed the civil disobedience call by party founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Addressing the issue of online harassment of journalists, Tarar pledged strict action against individuals targeting journalists and their families, ensuring they are brought to justice.

He further alleged that the PTI had called for boycotting army-linked products but failed to advocate for a boycott of Israeli goods. He also criticized the party for not participating in the All Parties Conference (APC) on the Palestine issue.

Highlighting PTI's alleged attempts to tarnish the image of national martyrs, Tarar accused the party of undermining Pakistan’s sovereignty to invite foreign interference. He added that the government was implementing a track-and-trace system to identify anti-Pakistan elements.

Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed (r) formally charged in court martial proceedings

Regarding the ongoing disagreement between religious scholars and the government on the registration of religious seminaries, Tarar emphasized that the government would collaborate with prominent Islamic scholars to introduce meaningful reforms.

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1733808102.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024