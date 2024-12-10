Fight for Power

PTI’s recent call for its workers and leaders to converge in Islamabad on 24th November has created chaos within the party. Rumours suggest that leaders who fail to mobilise their workers may face expulsion, as reportedly declared by Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi during media appearances. This has sent shockwaves through party ranks, escalating tensions.

The rally appears less about addressing national issues and more about securing power by demanding Khan’s release from prison. PTI leaders have vowed not to leave the capital until this demand is met. Meanwhile, the government faces a critical challenge: how to respond to this volatile situation.

Law enforcement and military personnel must prepare to enforce strict measures against those who defy the law. The government’s negligence in addressing such protests as a national threat has tarnished Pakistan’s image among nations looking to establish stronger ties.

The endless cycle of protests and power struggles damages the country’s progress. It is time for a decisive resolution to these recurring disruptions. The government’s response on 24th November will be pivotal in determining whether stability can finally be restored.

SADAM HUSSAIN,

Sindh.