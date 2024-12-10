Five arrested in fake appointment case

ISLAMABAD - Five individuals involved in the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) fake appointment case were arrested after their interim bail was dismissed by Special Judge FIA Court Hamayoun Dilawar on Monday.

The accused include former Manager Accounts Arshad Majeed, his son Taimoor Arshad, Saad Yousaf, Qaiser Javed, and Fawad Khan. The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) initiated the case, accusing the individuals of facilitating fraudulent appointments within APP.

FIA Investigation Officer Ehtesham Gondal opposed the pre-arrest bail petitions, stating that substantial evidence had been gathered to support the charges. The court rejected the bail pleas and ordered the arrests.

APP’s lawyer, Hussnain Haider Thaheem, claimed that Arshad Majeed was central to the scheme, enabling salaries to be disbursed to 20 individuals appointed without proper documentation. Thaheem also requested the inclusion of Moazzam Javed Khokhar and Khawaja Asif in the investigation for further accountability.

The FIA’s investigation revealed that the fake appointments caused significant financial losses to APP and compromised recruitment transparency. An FIR was previously registered against 20 individuals involved in the fraudulent appointments, who allegedly used fake signatures and received bribes. The court’s ruling is a crucial development in the ongoing investigation.