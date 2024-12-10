Tuesday, December 10, 2024
Four arrested for selling fake SIM cards

Our Staff Reporter
December 10, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MULTAN  -  Basti Malook police arrested four accused for selling fake SIM cards and posing as a mobile company’s representatives here on Monday.

According to police, they raided Jalal Shah Canal and arrested Shahid, Hussain, Azam Ali  and Muhammad Fayyaz. The police also recovered two devices and 79 unregistered SIM cards  from their possession. The police also seized the car used by the accused. The  accused revealed during the investigation that they used to sell fake SIM cards to people of rural areas posing as representatives of mobile companies. A case has been registered against the accused and an investigation is ongoing, police added.

Man held with narcotics

Shah Shams police claimed on Monday to have arrested a notorious drug peddler and recovered narcotics from his possession. In a crackdown, the police raided at Sui Gas Chowk area and arrested the accused identified as Ahmed and recovered 1.2 kg crystal methamphetamine, (known as Ice) from him. A case has been registered against the accused and further investigation was underway.

DC visits hospital site

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari said that the Punjab government’s mega project for maternal and child healthcare was nearing completion. Around 80% of the work on the Mother and Childcare Hospital, being constructed at a cost of Rs. 8 billion, has been finalized. He expressed these views during a surprise visit to the hospital site on Monday. During the visit, XEN Buildings Muhammad Haider and Deputy Director Development Muhammad Irfan briefed him on the project’s progress.

The DC said the hospital, comprising 200 beds, includes eight gynecology operation theaters. The six-storey mega hospital is expected to be fully operational by June 2025. Muhammad Ali Bukhari emphasized that the Punjab government was placing special focus on reforms in the healthcare sector. He directed the Buildings Department to expedite and complete the project without delay.

Seminar on ‘Gender-Based Violence’ held at BZU

The Institute of Social and Cultural Studies in collaboration with Hope Alive Welfare Organization conducted a seminar titled “Gender-Based Violence” at Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) here on Monday.  

According to a spokesperson,the seminar featured by Professor Dr. Tahir Mehmood,Director of the social and cultural studies department,Imrana Suleman,President of Hope Alive Welfare Organization,Assistant Professor Altaf Ghani,Tahira Najam,Zahra Sajjad and Shaista Bukhari.  Addressing the participants, Additional Secretary South Punjab,Farooq Dogar said that economic empowerment equips women with the strength to escape abusive environments and fight for their rights.

